Fishers police investigating shooting, male victim in critical condition

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers are responding to a report of a person shot tonight near the area of SR 37 and E. 131st St.

Police say a male victim has been shot and is in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. behind the Which-Wich sandwich shop.

Police say the suspect is believed to have fled in a blue passenger vehicle heading towards SR37. Police believe that suspect is no longer in the area.

Anyone who saw something is asked to call police at 317-773-1282.

