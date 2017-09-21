Get Chick-fil-A’s chicken salad sandwich before it disappears from menu for good

Chick-fil-A fans who enjoy the chain’s chicken salad sandwich better hurry up if they want to order one.

The chain said it’s retiring the menu item, which will no longer be available as of Sept. 30.

The sandwich has been a staple on the menu for years, but the company said Chick-fil-A customers want “new tastes and fresh flavors.”

Spokeswoman Leigh Jackson provided Southern Living with a statement about the move:

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one. We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”

Chick-fil-A’s chicken salad sandwich certainly has its fans, and the company is trying to soften the blow for chicken salad devotees by providing the recipe online. Chick-fil-A said many of its locations will hand out flyers with the recipe.

Last year, Chick-fil-A dropped cole slaw from its menu. In that case, the chain also provided the recipe for customers.