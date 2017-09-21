Greenwood police make two arrests in connection with attempted robbery, fatal shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police arrested two men in connection with an attempted home invasion and fatal shooting earlier this month.

Sam Silverman, 21, and Sean Goodman, 30, both face a charge of robbery.

Greenwood police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bridle Court to investigate a report of shots fired in the early morning hours of September 12. Two residents in the home, Ryan Endress, 21, and Kaylee Whitaker, 21, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say a third person, later identified as Derrick Brown, 26, was found lying dead in the street.

Investigators believe Brown forced his way into Endress’ residence in an attempt to rob him for drugs and money when a shootout between the two ensued.

According to court documents, detectives interviewed Endress and Whitaker who said they regularly sell drugs out of the home, and they just completed a transaction with a man named Sam prior to the robbery attempt.

Investigators found Sam’s number inside Brown’s phone, and an online database indicated the number belonged to Sam Silverman. Detectives read through the messages in which Silverman told Brown how to enter the home.

Silverman was taken into custody on September 19. Police interviewed him, and he said he met Brown through his friend Sean Goodman. According to court documents, he admitted to planning the robbery about a week prior to the crime.

Silverman said that on the night of the robbery, he drove to the home with Brown and Goodman. He said he ran from the house as Brown entered the home, and he heard several shots fired before seeing Brown fall in the street. Silverman said he fled from the scene with Goodman, and he apologized to police for his actions.

Police later took Goodman into custody, and he admitted to the robbery as well. He said he knew Brown from working with him at Jimmy John’s. He told police he felt responsible for want happened.