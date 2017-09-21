× ‘Grundy Crew’ leader walks out of court with no jail time after taking plea deal for dealing marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang will serve no more time in prison.

Just two years ago, Richard Grundy III faced multiple counts of murder and numerous other charges, but today he walked out of court basically a free man.

Last month, Grundy pleaded guilty to a single felony count of dealing marijuana. He said he took the plea deal because he was concerned he wouldn’t receive a fair trial. As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced to six years. But more than 1,000 days of that sentence were suspended. He also received credit for the 572 days he awaited trial in the Marion County Jail as he faced various murder and conspiracy charges for leading an organization that was investigated for more than a dozen unsolved killings.

He was sentenced on Thursday to two years of non-reporting probation.

He is still recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered while attending a funeral for a relative this summer.