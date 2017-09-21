IMPD investigating after man shot, killed in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man died after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk beneath the underpass at South Meridian Street just north of South Street.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Officers in the area heard gunshots and responded to find the 35-year-old man. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a red shirt. He was driving a dark green or blue older model Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a fight.