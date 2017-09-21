IMPD officer injured after Thursday night crash, in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating two separate Thursday night shootings on the east side that they believe are possibly connected.

Just after 6:45 p.m., IMPD responded to the 9900 block of Ellis Dr. on the report of a person shot.

Police say a male victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital from that scene in serious condition.

Just after 7:30 p.m., IMPD responded to the 10000 block of John Jay Drive, around a half mile away from the first shooting, on the report of a shooting.

The male victim was shot in the hand and taken to Methodist Hospital in good condition.

Police belive the Ellis Dr. shooting and the John Day Drive shooting are possibly connected.

A third shooting victim Thursday night reportedly walked into Community North hospital at around the same time.

That victim’s condition isn’t believe to be life-threatening, police said.