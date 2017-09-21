Peyton Manning to voice character in upcoming animated film ‘Ferdinand’

We’re way past Nationwide jingles now.

Peyton Manning is getting into voice acting! 20th Century Fox revealed this week that Manning would voice a character in the upcoming animated movie Ferdinand.

The movie is based on the classic children’s book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson.

Manning, who has appeared on ABC’s Modern Family and served as a memorable guest host on Saturday Night Live in 2007, will make his feature film debut by voicing the character Guapo. He said he’s looking forward to seeing the animated movie with his kids.

“This experience has been a lot of fun,” the former Colts and Broncos quarterback told People about the role. “I was flattered to be asked by the good folks at Fox and by the creators of this film, Ferdinand. It’s something that I kind of wanted to be a part of, just to be able to watch this film with my kids and to see them laugh knowing maybe that’s their dad up there, onscreen. That’s kind of a cool thing at this moment because of their age and because animated films are so popular with my kids and certainly a lot of kids their age.”

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart that prefers sniffing flowers to bullfighting. Because of his size, he’s mistaken for a fearsome beast and taken from his home to face off against matadors.

The movie adaptation stars former wrestler John Cena as the title character. Other stars set to lend their voices to the project include Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson and many others.

The movie from 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios will hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2017–the same day box office juggernaut Star Wars: The Last Jedi makes its way to theaters nationwide. The studio hopes the animated flick will serve as counter-programming to the Star Wars movie and draw in a younger audience.