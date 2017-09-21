RECIPE: Breakfast Couscous with Pumpkin

Posted 4:39 AM, September 21, 2017, by

Breakfast Couscous with Pumpkin

  • 2 cups hot 1% or fat free milk
  • 1 cup couscous
  • 1 cup raisins (soaked in water and drained)
  • Brown sugar or honey to taste
  • Canned pumpkin puree
  • Desired topping such as other fruits, nuts and spices

Add couscous to hot milk and let it stand, covered, for five minutes. Fluff a fork and stir in raisins and honey to taste. Stir in as much/little canned pumpkin as you’d like, and even nuts, spices, etc. Enjoy. Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe courtesy WheatFoods.org with adaptations by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD