RECIPE: Breakfast Couscous with Pumpkin

Breakfast Couscous with Pumpkin

2 cups hot 1% or fat free milk

1 cup couscous

1 cup raisins (soaked in water and drained)

Brown sugar or honey to taste

Canned pumpkin puree

Desired topping such as other fruits, nuts and spices

Add couscous to hot milk and let it stand, covered, for five minutes. Fluff a fork and stir in raisins and honey to taste. Stir in as much/little canned pumpkin as you’d like, and even nuts, spices, etc. Enjoy. Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe courtesy WheatFoods.org with adaptations by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD