RECIPE: Breakfast Couscous with Pumpkin

Breakfast Couscous with Pumpkin
- 2 cups hot 1% or fat free milk
- 1 cup couscous
- 1 cup raisins (soaked in water and drained)
- Brown sugar or honey to taste
- Canned pumpkin puree
- Desired topping such as other fruits, nuts and spices
Add couscous to hot milk and let it stand, covered, for five minutes. Fluff a fork and stir in raisins and honey to taste. Stir in as much/little canned pumpkin as you’d like, and even nuts, spices, etc. Enjoy. Makes about 4 servings.
Recipe courtesy WheatFoods.org with adaptations by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD