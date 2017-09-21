RECIPE: Dried Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins with Pumpkin Seed Streusel

Dried Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins with Pumpkin Seed Streusel

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup white whole wheat flour

½ cup old-fashioned oats, dry

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 large egg

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

¾ cup buttermilk

½ cup canned pumpkin

¾ cup dried cranberries

Streusel topping

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup raw pumpkin seeds

Heat oven to 400°F. Make the streusel topping first. In a small bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon and flour. Cut in butter with a pastry cutter. Stir in pumpkin seeds. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flours, oats, baking powder, salt and pumpkin pie spice. In a small bowl, combine egg, oil, pumpkin and buttermilk. Stir well, then mix in cranberries. Add this mixture to dry ingredients. Mix just until moistened.

Spray 12 standard muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Divide batter between all 12 cups, then sprinkle with streusel topping. (Divide that evenly, too.) Bake 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of muffin comes out nearly dry. Remove from oven, place on cooling rack and cool muffins in the pan about 5 minutes before removing to wire rack to thoroughly cool. Store in tightly covered container or freeze in freezer-friendly container or zippered bags. Makes 12 muffins.

Recipe courtesy WheatFoods.org with adaptations by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD