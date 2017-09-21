RECIPE: Overnight Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake with Almond Streusel
Overnight Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake with Almond Streusel
- 8 heaping cubes Tuscan/Italian bread (such as boule or pane), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
- 2 2/3 cups 2% milk
- 8 large eggs
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground Saigon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon pure almond extract
Almond Streusel
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon
- 1 stick (1/2-cup) unsalted butter, cut into chunks
- ¾ cup sliced almonds
Butter (generously!) a 9×13-inch glass baking dish. Place bread cubes in buttered dish evenly. In a large bowl, whisk pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugars, spices, salt and extracts. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Pour over bread cubes and press with a flat spatula to coat/cover all bread pieces. Refrigerate overnight (up to 24 hours).
Make streusel either in advance and refrigerate, or right before baking. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, sugar, salt and spices together. Cut in butter with pastry cutter until it resembles small peas. Mix in sliced almonds with a fork. Sprinkle over entire breakfast bake evenly.
When you’re ready to bake, heat oven to 350°F. Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until it puffs up in pan and doesn’t jiggle in center. You can try to test with a toothpick, but it will be moist from the pumpkin-pie-like filling. Let cool on wire rack 10 minutes before cutting.
Makes about 8 – 12 servings.
Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD