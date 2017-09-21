RECIPE: Overnight Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake with Almond Streusel

Overnight Pumpkin Pie French Toast Bake with Almond Streusel

8 heaping cubes Tuscan/Italian bread (such as boule or pane), cut into 1-inch cubes

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin

2 2/3 cups 2% milk

8 large eggs

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 ½ teaspoons ground Saigon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pure almond extract

Almond Streusel

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

1 stick (1/2-cup) unsalted butter, cut into chunks

¾ cup sliced almonds

Butter (generously!) a 9×13-inch glass baking dish. Place bread cubes in buttered dish evenly. In a large bowl, whisk pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugars, spices, salt and extracts. Whisk until thoroughly blended. Pour over bread cubes and press with a flat spatula to coat/cover all bread pieces. Refrigerate overnight (up to 24 hours).

Make streusel either in advance and refrigerate, or right before baking. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, sugar, salt and spices together. Cut in butter with pastry cutter until it resembles small peas. Mix in sliced almonds with a fork. Sprinkle over entire breakfast bake evenly.

When you’re ready to bake, heat oven to 350°F. Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until it puffs up in pan and doesn’t jiggle in center. You can try to test with a toothpick, but it will be moist from the pumpkin-pie-like filling. Let cool on wire rack 10 minutes before cutting.

Makes about 8 – 12 servings.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD