RECIPE: Pumpkin Peanut Butter

Pumpkin Peanut Butter

  • ½ cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
  • ½ cup canned pumpkin
  • Favorite toasted English muffins, wheat bread, toaster waffles or bagels
  • Favorite fruit/nut toppings if desired

In a medium bowl, stir peanut butter and pumpkin together until thoroughly blended. Spread on toasted breads/muffins. Refrigerate pumpkin butter in tightly covered container. Makes about 1 cup pumpkin butter (6 to 8 servings)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD