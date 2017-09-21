RECIPE: Pumpkin Peanut Butter
Pumpkin Peanut Butter
- ½ cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
- ½ cup canned pumpkin
- Favorite toasted English muffins, wheat bread, toaster waffles or bagels
- Favorite fruit/nut toppings if desired
In a medium bowl, stir peanut butter and pumpkin together until thoroughly blended. Spread on toasted breads/muffins. Refrigerate pumpkin butter in tightly covered container. Makes about 1 cup pumpkin butter (6 to 8 servings)
Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD