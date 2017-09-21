Sherman checks out ‘Next Gen’ Verizon store on Indy’s north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Sherman went inside the new Verizon "Next Gen" store near 86th Street and Michigan Road this morning.

It's one of four "Next Gen" stores in Indiana--and one of 20 around the nation. The first store opened in San Francisco in August.

The locations give customers a chance to get hands-on with Verizon's various gadgets and interact with technology in new ways. The stores feature a streamlined layout with a "grab and go" section that allows customers to find the device they want and buy it at a self-checkout kiosk.

