State Road 46 traffic switch in Seymour to take place Saturday

SPENCER, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to switch westbound State Road 46 traffic through the construction zone in Spencer to the recently paved lane on the north side of the roadway Saturday, September 23rd. Motorists traveling eastbound on S.R. 46 will continue to use the Franklin Street one-way detour.

Contractors have been working on the $7 million dollar replacement project between the split at U.S. 231/S.R. 67 on the west side and Fairview Avenue on the east side. Work has included full-depth reconstruction of the pavement along with new storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water lines, sidewalks/curbs and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Construction operations will now focus on the south side of S.R. 46 between Main Street and the U.S. 231/S.R. 67 split. INDOT officials anticipate the work—which includes pavement replacement and installation of storm sewers—to continue through November 2017.