Summer sizzle continues through the weekend

Happy Thursday! High pressure sitting just to the south will keep us hot and dry for the next several days.

A little bit of patchy fog for your morning drive, otherwise dry and very warm. Temperatures didn’t drop off much overnight, staying in the lower 70s. The drive home also looking dry with a mix of sun & clouds.

Check out these temperatures! Fall begins tomorrow but summer still has a firm hold on our weather. It is also humid, so feeling like the mid 90s.

We remain hot and humid right into the middle of next week. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday as a front moves in.