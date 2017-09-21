UPS hiring more 1,600 seasonal employees for holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – UPS announced Thursday that they plan to hire more than 1,600 seasonal employees in Indianapolis and Plainfield for the 2017 holiday season.

The move is in response to the anticipating increase in package volume that begins in November and concludes in January. UPS expects to hire around 95,000 seasonal employees across the country this year.

The full and part-time seasonal positions will mostly consist of package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Pay for package handlers starts at $10.20 per hour and $15.00 for driver helpers.

Over the last three years, UPS says 35 percent of the people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

“Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some,” said CEO David Abney. “We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”

UPS is hiring at the four area locations below:

W. 81st St., Indianapolis, IN 46268

W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202

E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46250

Bradford Rd., Plainfield, IN 46168

Job seekers can apply for the seasonal positions here.