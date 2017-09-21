Vice President Mike Pence visiting Anderson Friday to pitch tax reform

ANDERSON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Anderson Friday to pitch tax reform efforts.

Sources tell FOX59 that Pence will speak Friday afternoon at the Flagship East – Wylam Center.

No additional details about the former Indiana governor’s visit have been released.

The Indiana Republican Party revealed earlier this week that President Donald Trump is also planning to visit the Hoosier State. He will pitch federal tax reform next week.

Details of the president’s visit are still being worked out.