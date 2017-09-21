VIDEO: Lion tries to attack girl’s service dog at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A girl visiting the Indianapolis Zoo for the first time captured video last month of a lion try to sneak up on her service dog and attack it.

RJ, 15, is from Ontario, Canada, and she was in Indiana with her family and service dog Jetson visiting family friends in Kokomo. Jetson, 7, is from the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, and RJ has had him for six years.

RJ tells FOX59 she hasn’t taken Jetson to many zoos because most zoos don’t recommend bringing service animals for the zoo animals’ sakes. But she said the Indianapolis Zoo was very accommodating.

Things got really interesting when RJ was in the lion exhibit. She noticed a lion was coming toward the glass, so she pulled out her phone to record it. The video she took shows the prowling lion start to creep up to the glass before swiping at it. Then another lion joins, pawing at the glass in front of Jetson.

RJ says everyone in the exhibit was very shocked. However, it did not seem to phase Jetson one bit.

“I was pretty surprised by the way Jetson acted, I thought he would’ve been a bit more curious as to what the lions were trying to do. I was surprised that he just looked and sat down,” RJ told FOX59.

You can hear RJ say in the video, “Jetson, you’re awesome!”