Young girl hit in face by 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK – A young girl was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a 105 mph foul ball during Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees.

The Yankees released a statement that said the child received first aid at the stadium and was being treated at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

The incident happened during the fifth inning when Todd Frazier hit a ball into the seats above the dugout along the third base line.

The game was stopped for nearly five minutes while the child received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Frazier, visibly shaken by the incident, rested his head on the end of his bat while the girl was being treated.

“I thought of my kids. I have two kids under 3 years old and I just hope she’s all right,” Frazier told reporters after the game. “I know the dad or whoever it was that was with them was trying their hardest, but the ball’s coming at 120 miles an hour at them and the ball’s hooking. So it’s like if you’ve never seen a ball like that, which most people in the world haven’t, it’s very tough.”

Didi Gregorius, shortstop for the Yankees, tweeted:

“Hope everything is alright with the little girl that got hit with the foul ball … her thoughts are with us for a speedy recovery.”

The Yankees do not have protective netting down the base lines. Major League Baseball sent a memo to all 30 teams in 2015 encouraging them to “shield the seats between the near ends of both dugouts and within 70 feet of home plate with protective netting or other safety materials of their choice.”

#Yankees #Twins game stops after a Todd Frazier foul ball hits a kid in the stands. Scary moment in New York. pic.twitter.com/D4RKc4egXS — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) September 20, 2017