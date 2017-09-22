Less than two weeks after Apple announced a new lineup of products, the iPhone 8 is available in stores. The new model is the first time users can go completely cord-free, as Apple introduces wireless charging. Rich Demuro is getting his hands on it to take a look at the changes.
Apple iPhone 8 available in stores today
-
Apple introduces $999 iPhone X with face scanning, wireless charging
-
9 hidden features in iOS 11 you need to check out
-
New ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ iPhone feature hides alerts, sends auto replies
-
President Trump says Apple plans to build ‘3 big plants, beautiful plants’ in US
-
Apple unveils new products
-
-
Apple details ‘HomePod’ smart speaker, new iPhone features
-
Amazon: We’re lowering Whole Foods prices on Monday
-
Apple Store open for fall at Conner Prairie
-
Conner Prairie’s Apple Store opens September 1st
-
RECIPE: Apple Crisp
-
-
Pacers Bikeshare program looking to help Gen Con attendees get around this weekend
-
Marsh stores purchased following bankruptcy will be called Needler’s Fresh Markets
-
Video shows New Jersey police officers kicking innocent bystander on fire after crash