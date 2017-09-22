Colts’ notebook: Quincy Wilson, Marlon Mack among players ruled out of Browns game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts unfortunately continue to drain most of the suspense out of one of the pre-game personnel rituals: the seven-player inactive list.

Injuries have filled the bulk of the list the first two weeks, and will do so again.

Six players have been ruled out of Sunday’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium: quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder), center Ryan Kelly (foot), wide receiver Chester Rogers (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), running back Marlon Mack (shoulder) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee).

Cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) and safety Darius Butler (hamstring) were limited participants all week, and their status might not be determined until Sunday. Davis has missed the first games and Butler was sidelined last Sunday.

“You deal with injuries,’’ Chuck Pagano said Friday. “The expectations are what they are for everybody.

“We’re going to need ‘em all.’’

Wilson suffered an unspecified knee injury after making his first career start in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cardinals.

If Davis is cleared to play, there’s no problem. His limited participation in Friday’s practice consisted of 18 plays.

“He’s had a good week,’’ Pagano said. “He’s making good progress. We’ll see what tomorrow brings and go from there.’’

If the team decides to give Davis another week to heal, more scrambling will be required. Maybe rookie Nate Hairston makes his first career start. Or safety/cornerback T.J. Green is back in the picture at corner. He started and played 62 of 65 snaps against the Rams, but then was on the field for just one defensive snap against the Cardinals.

“He’s going to have to know both and play both,’’ Pagano said of Green. “It’s all hands on deck.’’

And since we’re talking about injuries, Pagano reiterated Rogers’ aggravated a hamstring injury during practice last Friday.

“The setback obviously was a little bit worse than anticipated,’’ he said.