Indiana AG launches investigation into Equifax after 3.8 million Hoosiers affected by data breach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced on Friday that he has launched an investigation into the Equifax data breach which affects 3.8 million Indiana residents.

On September 7, the company announced Equifax officials discovered in July that its data systems were compromised in a cyberattack against the company, exposing the personal financial data of more than 140 million Americans.

In the letter Hill sent to the attorneys representing Equifax, he said the most troubling aspect of the Equifax response is “the company’s efforts to charge fees to consumers for services they now need to help protect themselves following the breach.”

He continued by saying, “Offering fee-based credit monitoring services to people newly vulnerable through no fault of their own is disingenuous and patently unfair.”

Hill says his office has received several reports of Indiana residents being charged for credit freezes, and Indiana Code 24-5-24-14 prohibits this. He says they will pursue all penalties and remedies available under the law.

You can read the letter in its entirety here.