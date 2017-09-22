Indiana colleges prepare for big football weekend

It’s a big Saturday of college football on our stations. 2-1 Purdue will host 8th ranked and unbeaten Michigan at Ross-Ade Stadium in the biggest game in West Lafayette in years.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on FOX59. That’s just part one of the FOX doubleheader. Notre Dame takes a 2-1 record into East Lansing to meet the Michigan State Spartans, with kickoff at Spartan Stadium at 8 p.m.

The up-and-coming Ball State Cardinals will also be televised on WTTV 4.2 as Mike Neu’s team visits Bowling Green, Kentucky to meet Western Kentucky.

WTTV 4.2 is available on channel 4.2 and channel 29.2. Generally, Indianapolis and cities north of Indy get a better signal on 29.2. Cities south of Indy generally get better reception on 4.2. Check your television to see which station gives you the strongest signal.

If you’re a Comcast customer, you will get WTTV 4.2 on Comcast channels 170, 252, 419 or 423.

If you don’t find them there please contact your television provider.