INDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes for traveling to IU football game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is encouraging fans to use alternate routes in getting to Saturday’s Indiana University football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

State Road 37 is still under construction beginning just south of Martinsville to just south of Bloomington. The speed limit is 45 mph throughout the entire construction zone.

INDOT wants drivers to use I-65 down to State Road 46 in the Columbus area and then take SR 46 into Bloomington, or drivers should use State Road 67 to State Road 46 as alternate routes to the game Saturday. Travel on SR 37 is still restricted to one lane in each direction from Legendary Drive to Chambers Pike in the northern section of the I-69 Section 5 construction zone.

All motorists traveling through the I-69 Section 5 construction zone should expect delays throughout the weekend.