INDOT encourgages drivers to seek alternate routes for getting to Saturday’s IU football game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) strongly encourages fans to use alternate routes in getting to Saturday’s Indiana University football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles. State Road 37 remains under construction beginning just south of Martinsville to just south of Bloomington. There is a posted 45 mph speed limit throughout the entire construction zone.

INDOT urges drivers to use I-65 down to State Road 46 in the Columbus area and then take SR 46 into Bloomington or drivers should use State Road 67 to State Road 46 as alternate routes to the game Saturday. Travel on SR 37 is still restricted to one lane in each direction from Legendary Drive to Chambers Pike in the northern section of the I-69 Section 5 construction zone.

If fans plan to use SR 37 as their route, they are urged to follow the posted 45 mph speed limit, leave plenty of room between vehicles and be aware of changing traffic patterns.

All motorists traveling through the I-69 Section 5 construction zone should expect delays throughout the weekend.