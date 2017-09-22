Monument Circle comes alive for the Circle City Classic pep rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Get ready for the 34th annual Circle City Classic this weekend. Indiana Black Expo kicked things off with a pep rally on the Circle featuring local groups and historically black college bands. But in the midst of the fun, this weekend is about pouring into our young people as they explore the next level in their lives.

Proceeds from classic weekend go to college scholarships for Hoosier students.

"Not only showcase the cream of the crop with a lot of the kids that are doing a lot of positive things as well as really the focus on post-secondary education and scholarships and so that's really what all of this is about," said Indiana Black Expo President Tanya Bell.

Some of those kids doing great things are the Spirit of Broad Ripple Marching Band. A rocking performance, but a somber occasion since this will be their last classic performance after IPS announced the school will close after this year.

"I think we're going out with a big bang we're just trying to keep our heads up," said band member Tamia Jackson.

This weekend is all about lifting up young people as they reach for a better future.

The festivities continue Saturday with the fan fest in front of Lucas Oil Stadium 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The Circle City Classic parade also steps-off at 10 a.m. in downtown Indy.

Kick-off to the big game between Kentucky State and Central State is at 3 p.m. with the battle of the bands at 4:30 p.m.