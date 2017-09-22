Police searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl at school bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after police say a juvenile female was sexually assaulted at a school bus stop on the north east side.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of East 38th Street just before 7 a.m. Friday. The 13-year-old girl told police she was waiting for the school bus when a man she didn’t know approached her and forced her to a nearby location where he then sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect is described as a “tall, thin African American male, wearing black pants and a black shirt.”

The suspect fled northeast from the area on foot. Authorities canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.