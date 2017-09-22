Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake is the perfect start to fall

It’s officially the first day of fall, and we’re ready for cozy sweater, crunchy leaves, and most importantly everything pumpkin! Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing a recipe for Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake, and we think it’s the perfect way to kick off the season!

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake

Yield: Serves between 6 – 8 people

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 Tablespoon butter, melted

1/2 cup pecans

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup flour

2 tubes cinnamon rolls

Directions