Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake is the perfect start to fall
It’s officially the first day of fall, and we’re ready for cozy sweater, crunchy leaves, and most importantly everything pumpkin! Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen is sharing a recipe for Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake, and we think it’s the perfect way to kick off the season!
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake
Yield: Serves between 6 – 8 people
Ingredients
- 1 cup pumpkin
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 Tablespoon butter, melted
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 tubes cinnamon rolls
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine pumpkin, milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and vanilla. Set aside
- Combine butter, pecans, brown sugar, and flour. Set aside.
- Open tubes of cinnamon rolls and cut each roll into quarters.
- Prepare 9 x 9 square pan or 9-inch pie pan with nonstick spray. Spread cinnamon roll pieces so they cover the bottom of the pan. Dump pumpkin mixture over cinnamon rolls and spread so it’s even. Sprinkle pecan mixture on top
- Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until pumpkin mixture is set.
- Cool for about 10-15 minutes and drizzle icing from cinnamon roll tubes on top before serving.