Scorching heat through the middle of next week

Happy Friday! Fall officially begins at 4:02 pm today but temperatures are more reflective of summer! Yesterday was the hottest day of the year hitting 92!

This afternoon is looking just as steamy with highs in the lower 90s and high humidity! At times it will feel closer to the mid 90s, so stay hydrated and take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

Football Friday Night is going to be toasty. Upper 80s at kickoff and only cooling to 80º during 4th quarter.

It is a big weekend for football! If you are headed to any games Saturday you will feel the sizzle!

Sunday will be just as scorching for the Colts and Browns game. Tailgating you will want to drink lots of water and find some shade to help stay cool.

Our 7 day looks like a summer forecast with 90s right into the middle of next week. A front moves in Wednesday bringing a few showers and a cool down to end the week.