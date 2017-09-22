Suburban Indy Home Show kicks off

Posted 8:31 AM, September 22, 2017, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Whether you're planting, building, landscaping, or redesigning your home's interior, you can find all you need under one roof this weekend. the new Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Fall Show is in Hamilton County this weekend. Sherman stopped by the Grand Park Event Center to check out what's in store.