Suspected drunk driver crashes motorcycle into police car on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A ramp on I-465 reopened Friday after an early morning crash caused by a motorcyclist who tried to get away from police on the west side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man was spotted driving recklessly on 38th Street around 3 a.m. A police officer stopped him, but he tried to get away by driving onto the off ramp to 465.

However, he failed to negotiate the curve on the ramp, and his motorcycle crashed into the median. The man tried to get back on the bike one last time and headed back up on the ramp to 38th Street.

By that time, a police cruiser had blocked the route; the motorcycle hit the cruiser, knocking the rider down again. Police arrested the man on suspicion of drunk driving.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after suffering what police described as minor injuries during the incident.