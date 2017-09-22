WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence discusses tax reform in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is in Anderson on Friday where he is making a pitch for federal tax reform

Pence met with local business leaders for lunch, and now he is expected to speak at the Wylam Center. We will live stream his speech here. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sen. Joe Donnelly, Rep. Susan Brooks, Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita are joining Pence.

Donnelly’s presence is notable for a variety of reasons. He’s the only democrat in the group. He’s also one of just a handful of Democrats who had dinner with President Trump last week to discuss tax reform.

He’s also up for re-election next year, and some political experts are already calling his upcoming race a “toss-up.”

Rep. Luke Messer, an outspoken advocate of President Tump’s tax cut plan, released the following statement about Pence’s visit: “President Trump is right. American workers need a raise. The President’s tax plan will help create jobs and increase wages and deliver the kind of growth that will revive the American workforce, and give Hoosier workers the pay raise they deserve.”

DNC Midwest also released a statement about Pence’s visit: