× Visit over 20 museums in Indiana for free on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Here’s something your family can get into this weekend. Museums across the nation, including 20 in Indiana, are offering free admission for “Smithsonian” magazine’s “Museum Day Live!”

You can download a free ticket here and save anywhere between $10 to $25 in admission per person.

Here in central Indiana, you can visit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum, the Historical Society, and Rhythm! Discovery Center.

The following is a list of all museums in Indiana participating in this great deal!