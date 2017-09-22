Visit over 20 museums in Indiana for free on Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Here’s something your family can get into this weekend. Museums across the nation, including 20 in Indiana, are offering free admission for “Smithsonian” magazine’s “Museum Day Live!”
You can download a free ticket here and save anywhere between $10 to $25 in admission per person.
Here in central Indiana, you can visit the Kurt Vonnegut Museum, the Historical Society, and Rhythm! Discovery Center.
The following is a list of all museums in Indiana participating in this great deal!
- “Life on the Ohio” River History Museum
- Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
- Brauer Museum of Art
- CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center
- Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County
- Conner Prairie
- Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science
- General Lew Wallace Study & Museum
- Hannah Lindahl Children Museum
- Indiana Historical Society
- Kurt Vonnegut Museum
- Lake of the Red Cedars Museum
- Minnetrista
- National Model Aviation Museum
- Porter County Museum
- Rhythm! Discovery Center
- Howard County Historical Society and Seiberling Mansion
- The Studebaker National Museum
- Switzerland County Historical museum
- The History Museum
- Museum of Biodiversity