Week Six High School Preview: Unbeaten teams look to stay perfect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Don’t look now, but the high school football regular season heads into the second half with some tasty match-ups across central Indiana.

In class 6A, top-ranked Ben Davis looks unbeatable after taking down both Center Grove and Warren Central with little trouble. The Giants will visit a 2-3 Lawrence North team that’s greatly improved and playing on the Wildcats turf will help, but the task is tall.

The best MIC matchup features 5th ranked and 3-2 Center Grove at 4-1 Lawrence Central, now 6th in the state, but coming off a stunning blowout loss at Pike. The Bears were brought back down to earth after their own surprise win over Warren the previous week. CG’s Trojans are in a mild rebuilding mode with a young roster, but will give LC everything it can handle.

8th ranked and 2-3 Warren will host the rising 2-3 Red Devils of Pike in what could be the top contest of the conference.

Roncalli puts its 20-game win streak on the line when they meet scrappy Brebeuf. The Rebels are 5-0 and rolling under a new head coach, but the success continues after winning a state championship in Bruce Scifres’ last year.

Another contest to watch is the fight for first in the Mid-State Conference. 5th ranked Decatur Central at 4-1 plays host to 3-2 Plainfield in what’s expected to be a high-scoring affair. The hometown Hawks have averaged 57 points a game the last three weeks.

Other private school games to watch are 2nd ranked and 5-0 Cardinal Ritter at 4-1 Triton Central and 6th rated Guerin Catholic, trying to stay unbeaten playing host to Bishop Chatard. The top small school battle features 4-1 Scecina visiting 4-1 Lutheran, both highly rated teams in their respective classes.