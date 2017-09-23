Auto business sustains heavy damage after early morning fire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Saturday morning fire rips through KW Auto Sales N Service on the southwest side.
Shortly before 3:00 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the auto business, and according to the IFD Twitter account, stayed until 5:15 a.m., putting out hot spots.
IFD said the fire was so bad, it caused power lines to come down.
“There were some cars in the lot that did catch fire,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said, “One of them caught fire I think when a power line fell on it, but we had several power lines come down because of the heavy volume of fire burned right through them.”
As IFD mentioned in the tweet above, crews were able to evacuate 3 occupants and a dog safely from a nearby house.
The fire spanned 3 buildings in the area, and caused extensive damage.
IPL went to the scene to fix the power line issues.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.