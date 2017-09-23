Auto business sustains heavy damage after early morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Saturday morning fire rips through KW Auto Sales N Service on the southwest side.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the auto business, and according to the IFD Twitter account, stayed until 5:15 a.m., putting out hot spots.

Crews continue to hit hot spots after KW Auto Sales sustains heavy damage. 3 residents & dog ok after evacuation from nearby house by FF pic.twitter.com/9WDbesW9dp — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 23, 2017

IFD said the fire was so bad, it caused power lines to come down.

“There were some cars in the lot that did catch fire,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said, “One of them caught fire I think when a power line fell on it, but we had several power lines come down because of the heavy volume of fire burned right through them.”

As IFD mentioned in the tweet above, crews were able to evacuate 3 occupants and a dog safely from a nearby house.

The fire spanned 3 buildings in the area, and caused extensive damage.

Heavy Damage to KW Auto Sales at 1325 W Troy after fire breaks out & extends to 3 bldgs on property $400K w/ no injuries #AggressiveAttack pic.twitter.com/IXQ98OwJV0 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 23, 2017

IPL went to the scene to fix the power line issues.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.