“Frankenfest” celebrates all things Frankenstein

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dr Frankenstein is being celebrated with a very special event later this month.

Indiana Humanities will be hosting "Frankenfest," which will kick off a 2018 statewide read of Mary Shelley's classic novel, celebrating its 200th anniversary.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Indiana Medical History Museum. Attendees will be able to enjoy exhibits, themed donuts, Frankestein-themed yard games, art activities, a "Franks-N-Steins" beer garden and, of course a reading of the book Frankenstein.

We caught up with Bronwen Fetters from Indiana Humanities to find out what else is planned for the festival.