High heat continues with a BIG cool down late next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! Temperatures reached the low 90s again today for the third day in a row. The high temperature in Indy reached 91 degrees and was three degrees shy of tying a record. Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and light east winds.

Sunday will bring the heat. Highs will once again top out near 90 degrees. The record high for the date is 92 degrees from 2007. Winds will be light out of the east, southeast. We’ll start the work week with temperatures back to near 90 degrees. The record high for Monday is 92 degrees from 1891.

The dew point temperatures will come down a bit for Sunday so it won’t be as humid. However the dew points will steadily go back up Monday into Tuesday.

A cold front will move through our area Wednesday with temperatures dropping slightly. Rain chances look slim but enough to throw in a 20 percent chance of rain as the front passes. A secondary cold front will pass through late next week and weekend, bringing a big drop in temperatures. Highs should only top out in the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by Saturday morning. –Danielle Dozier