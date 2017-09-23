Indiana chief justice to helm national opioid abuse panel

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush has been chosen to help lead a national task force on the opioid abuse crisis.

Rush will oversee the eight-member panel with co-chairwoman Deborah Taylor Tate, who’s the Tennessee state court administrator.

The group that includes court officials from several other states will examine the justice system’s role in combating opioid abuse. Its first meeting will be Nov. 13 in Washington, D.C.

Rush says the opioid abuse crisis “is crippling our communities and overwhelming our courts.”

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the panel will ultimately develop guidance for state courts to promote collaboration among treatment providers, criminal justice systems and child welfare agencies.

But it will also identify laws, policies and rules that aid or hinder opioid abuse response efforts.

___

