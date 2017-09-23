Police arrest serial armed robbery suspect accused of targeting east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police have arrested a serial armed robbery suspect who they believe targeted an east side apartment complex.

In Aug. 2017, police say 23-year-old Dequan Leavell would park his car inside the Spanish Oaks Apartment complex, get out on foot, follow vehicles and then rob residents.

IMPD says it worked with the FBI to identify Leavell as the suspect. On Sept. 20, officers obtained search warrant for his vehicle and residence.

On Sept. 21, officers served the warrants and recovered evidence that they say ties Leavell to multiple robberies.

Leavell was arrested for suspicion of robbery, aggravated battery and kidnapping.

Authorities believe this case will close over 10 open robbery investigations.