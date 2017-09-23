Semi fire snarls interstate traffic on south side

INDIANAPOLIS—Fire crews responded to a semi fire near a busy interstate interchange on the city’s south side Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. a semi traveling southbound on Interstate 65, near 465, caught fire.

The blaze was confined to the trailer area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The right two lanes of Southbound I-65 were closed for several hours while crews worked to clean-up the interstate.

There was also a small spill associated with that fire that had to be cleaned up as well. No injuries were reported.