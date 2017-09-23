× Sizzle sizzle this weekend with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity

Happy Saturday! Temperatures didn’t cool off very much overnight and they are still hanging out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Once again highs break the lower 90s under lots of sunshine this afternoon.

A way to stay cool in the heat is to check out the Home & Outdoor Living Fall Show in Westfield! You have from 10 am until 9 pm today to browse the event.

If you are headed out to any of the college games today, stay hydrated! Light winds won’t provide much relief from the heat and skies will remain sunny.

High pressure keeps the sunshine, hot temperatures and high humidity through the rest of the weekend. It will be roof closed at the Colts game Sunday.

Finally a cold front arrives midweek bringing a chance for showers and a cool down to end the week.