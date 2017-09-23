× State official says work picking up on delayed I-69 section

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A state official says construction work has accelerated on a long-delayed section of Indiana’s Interstate 69 extension since a private developer was kicked off the project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation took control of the I-69 section between Bloomington and Martinsville in August from the developer that then-Gov. Mike Pence’s administration picked in 2014 to design and build the 21-mile stretch.

Highway agency deputy commissioner Travis Underhill tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that contractors are working throughout the section with the aim of meeting the August 2018 completion target.

Progress on the section stalled as some unpaid subcontractors stopped work amid financial troubles for I-69 Development Partners and contractor Isolux Corsan. Construction started in 2014 with an original October 2016 completion deadline.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com