Colts hold off Browns for first win of season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts beat the Browns 31-28 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first win of the season.

Indianapolis built a 28-7 lead in the second quarter before Cleveland rallied to cut it to a three-point lead to make things interesting down the stretch.

Jacoby Brissett played well in his second start at quarterback for the Colts, throwing for a touchdown and running for two more.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who all but guaranteed a win this week backed up this talk with his play on the field. He caught seven passes for 153 yards and a 61-yard touchdown.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin was the star of the defense with two interceptions.

The Colts are now 1-2 with a prime time game in Seattle next Sunday night.