Hot and humid end to the first weekend of Autumn

Happy Sunday! It will be roof closed at Lucas Oil today due to the heat and humidity. If you are headed out tailgating remember to drink lots of water!

Temperatures hit the lower 90s again this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel sticky and closer to the mid 90s.

High pressure keeps us sunny and dry through Tuesday. Then a cold front moves in on Wednesday ushering in fall like conditions to end the week. A few showers are possible Wednesday and then again Friday night into Saturday.