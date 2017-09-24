IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the political implications of Vice President Pence's visit to Indiana? And what will it mean for Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) whose vote Pence and President Trump are targeting on tax reform?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including Pence's visit to Indiana and the latest news on the health care debate after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) announced his opposition to the Graham-Cassidy bill working its way through the Senate.