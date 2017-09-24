IN Focus: Rep. Messer on tax reform, health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing a wide range of issues from tax reform to health care to the 2018 Senate race he's entered against incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

In the video above, Messer is asked about the Vice President's visit to Indiana last week, and the President's coming visit next week, with the administration seeking Donnelly's vote on tax reform.

"I'm hopeful Sen. Donnelly will hear the message of Vice President Pence today and the message of President Trump next week and do the right thing," said Messer while attending the VP's speech in Anderson on Friday. “Hoosiers deserve a tax cut. President Trump’s tax cut plan will help grow the economy, create jobs and increase wages for hardworking Hoosiers."

In the video below, Messer discusses two hot spots around the world: North Korea and Iran.

Earlier this week, Messer issued a statement calling for the President to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal struck by President Obama.

“The Iran nuclear deal was a giant mistake. It has been bad for our national security, bad for Israel’s national security and bad for the world,” Messer said in a written statement.