× Luck expected to return to practice next week, according to report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ahead of the Colts’ home game against the Browns, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that quarterback Andrew Luck could practice as early as next week.

Andrew Luck expected to begin practicing as early as next week and, barring no setbacks, his return to play is within sight, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 24, 2017

Sources tell Mortensen that “Luck will likely require two to three weeks of preparation for his first start of 2017, which would project a potential return around Weeks 5 to 7, barring any setbacks.”

He also reports that Luck previously reached out to Saints quarterback Drew Brees for advice; Brees underwent a major shoulder repair in 2005.

“That conversation led to Luck paying a visit to Brees’ physical therapist, Dr. Kevin Wilk, in conjunction and cooperation with the Colts’ hierarchy and medical staff, sources said.”

Luck had no setbacks but did reach out to Drew Brees for advice, which led to working w Brees' therapist, Kevin Wilk, in conjunction w Colts — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 24, 2017

Mortensen discussed Luck’s much anticipated return to the field following off-season surgery on his throwing shoulder during “Sunday NFL Countdown.” He posted details on his Twitter account as well.