Man killed, another injured in shooting at west side club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A shooting on the west side left one man dead and another injured at Krave Nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a person shot shortly after 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one male suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a fight broke out inside the club.

Police say club security stepped in and the club was shut down. A crowd of about 200 people spilled into the parking lot and street. That's when shots rang out.

The victim, who's in his late 20's, was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Another male was also hurt, but his condition and injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers at the scene described it as "chaotic" due to the amount of witnesses and the large crime scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

This shooting is the second shooting incident at this location this year.