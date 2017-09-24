× Man shot, in critical condition on the northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene of a person shot on the 5000 block of West 38th Street.

They found the 28-year-old victim lying in the parking lot of Pangea Townhomes.

He was awake and talking when they arrived, and he was taken to Eskanazi.

There, his condition deteriorated to critical, and he was taken into surgery.

The man’s current condition is unknown, but we will update once we have more information.

Police say the victim was uncooperative at the scene, and no witnesses have come forward at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.