Near-record heat continues but a big cool down is in the works

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been another hot day but less humid as dew points have gone about 10 degrees since Saturday afternoon. The temperature reached 90 degrees in Indy. This marks the 12th time the city has reached the 90s all year and the 4th day in a row. The average high for this day is 74 degrees. The record high is 92 degrees from 2007.

We’ll have a clear sky tonight with temperatures in the mid-60s under a mostly clear sky and light east, southeast wind.

Monday will bring a mostly sunny sky with temperatures up to 90 degrees. The record high is 92 degrees from 1891. Tuesday also looks to bring record heat with a high temperature of 91 degrees.

A cold front will move through Wednesday and bring a slight cool down with highs in the low 80s. An even bigger cool down is forecast for late in the week as a series of cold fronts move through. Rain chances look sparse with only slight chances Wednesday and Friday. –Danielle Dozier