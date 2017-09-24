New Castle man killed in officer-involved shooting

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A-24-year old man is dead after a officer-involved shooting in New Castle.

Authorities say they received a tip just before 4:15 a.m. that the man, identified as Jarred Burke of New Castle, was breaking into cars in the area of K Ave and Columbus St.

When officers arrived on scene, Burke refused to stop and attempted to flee on a bicycle. A New Castle Police K9 apprehended the suspect behind a church on the 1700 block of Columbus St a short time later. As officers arrived to call off the K9, Burke pulled a gun and fired at one of the officers, striking them in the chest. That officer returned fire, hitting Burke.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital where the suspect died of his injuries. The officer was wearing a protective vest and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police will release the name of the officer at a later time.